The fire that claimed the life of a West Manchester Township woman last week was caused by careless smoking, according to a fire official.

Township Fire Chief Clif Laughman said the fire in the 2200 block of West Philadelphia Street Wednesday, May 1, started in the living room, where 73-year-old Linda Aponte had been smoking.

Laughman said Tuesday, May 7, that the fire was deemed accidental.

Aponte, who was disabled and on oxygen, died at the scene, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

Explosion: Some neighbors nearby reported hearing a rumbling sound at the time of the fire, which Laughman said was the sound of an oxygen tank exploding from the flames.

He said the tank itself did not cause the fire, but it enhanced it, the chief said.

“It made the atmosphere more oxygen-rich," he said.

Crews were called to the scene of the fire about 12:30 p.m. that day, and the coroner's office was called shortly after.

Firefighters took about an hour to bring the fire under control. The home was considered a total loss.

Emergency responders tried to save Aponte, but were unable to get in because of the size of the fire.

Two residents who were inside the home at the time tried saving her as well, but were unsuccessful, according to the chief.

Laughman said the fire caused $124,000 in damage. Four people were displaced in the blaze, according to the chief.

Laughman also said a cat perished in the fire.

An autopsy on Aponte will not be done, but a routine toxicology test is pending, Gay has said.

The cause and manner of Aponte's death are pending investigation.

A fundraiser has been set up to help one of the residents affected by the fire. It can be found here.

