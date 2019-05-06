Lt. Lou, the K-9 officer who spent years with the York County Sheriff’s Office before retiring less than two years ago, died Friday, May 3, 2019, county officials said.

The scent-tracking bloodhound came to the sheriff’s office as a puppy in March 2008, becoming the partner of sheriff’s Sgt. Sam Shipley.

Lou helped track lost children, missing adults and criminals, according to the sheriff’s office; he also put on public demonstrations of his talents and met thousands of people around York County while serving as a goodwill ambassador.

Lou was a part of the York County Missing Child Task Force until retiring in September 2017.

Over the years, Lou and Shipley were dispatched to more than 140 incidents in all kinds of weather, at all hours and on weekends, according to sheriff’s Lt. David Godfrey, himself the partner of sheriff’s K9 Capt. Dargo.

Buy Photo The York County Child Abduction Response Effort (C.A.R.E.) had a changing of the guard, so to speak, when K-9 Det. Prince took over bloodhound duties for retired K-9 Lt. Lou. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/05/06/lt-lou-york-county-sheriffs-retired-k-9-dies/1117911001/