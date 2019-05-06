The York County Child Abduction Response Effort (C.A.R.E.) had a changing of the guard, so to speak, when Det. Prince, and his handler West York Police Officer Scott Musselman, right, took over bloodhound duties for retired Lt. Lou and Sgt. Sam Shipley. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
West York Borough Patrolman Scott Musselman pets Det. Prince during the York County Child Abduction Response Effort (C.A.R.E.) awards ceremony, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Lt. Lou and his partner Sgt. Sam Shipley have one last official event before Lou's retirement, the York County Sheriff's Office Run Walk Wag 5K that will be held at John Rudy Park Saturday. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Lt. Lou gets a belly rub during a "Friends of the York County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit" fundraiser at Infinito’s Pizza on N. George St., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Talon Rohrbaugh, 3, left, father Brian and brother Camden, 5, of Dover visit with Lt. Lou during a "Friends of the York County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit" fundraiser at Infinito’s Pizza on N. George St., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Lt. Lou from the York County Sheriff's Department tries to give handler Sgt. Samuel Shipley a kiss, while waiting for his turn to search for a "missing" resident during a training drill at Country Meadows of York, Thursday, January 12, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Children visit with Lt. Lou, a tracking bloodhound with the York County Sheriff's Office, as hundreds of people gather on West King Street in front of the York City Police station for the York United Block Party on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016.
Sheriff Richard Keuerleber, left, presents Sgt. Samuel Shipley, with K-9 Lt. Lou, and Deputy Nicholas Ayres the Pennsylvania State Police Blooming Grove Service Award during the York County Sheriff's Office awards and promotions ceremony at the York County Judicial Center, Friday, July 8, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Lt. Lou, the K-9 officer who spent years with the York County Sheriff’s Office before retiring less than two years ago, died Friday, May 3, 2019, county officials said.
The scent-tracking bloodhound came to the sheriff’s office as a puppy in March 2008, becoming the partner of sheriff’s Sgt. Sam Shipley.
Lou helped track lost children, missing adults and criminals, according to the sheriff’s office; he also put on public demonstrations of his talents and met thousands of people around York County while serving as a goodwill ambassador.
Lou was a part of the York County Missing Child Task Force until retiring in September 2017.
Over the years, Lou and Shipley were dispatched to more than 140 incidents in all kinds of weather, at all hours and on weekends, according to sheriff’s Lt. David Godfrey, himself the partner of sheriff’s K9 Capt. Dargo.
