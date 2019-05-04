Multiple departments responded about 1:30 p.m. Saturday to a working fire in East Hopewell Township., according to the York County 911.

The fire was in the 15100 block of Kline Young Road.

The Stewartstown fire department, Eureka Fire and Ambulance, was the main department in charge of the call, according to the 911.

Around 1:40 p.m. a 911 representative said he believed the building was evacuated.

