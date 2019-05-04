Buy Photo Patti Stirk of York rides her Eliptico bike on the new section of the Heritage Rail Trail following a ribbon cutting celebrating the completion of phase four construction, Thursday, May 2, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A new 1.4-mile stretch of the Heritage Rail Trail was unveiled Thursday, May 2, with plans set to connect completely the 28-mile trail in 2020.

The latest portion of the trail links North York Borough to the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and North George Street in the city, said Gwen Loose, York County Rail Trail Authority executive director. The section goes around the York City School District and Smalls Athletic field, she said.

Work began at the end of 2016 and cost about $2.1 million, funded by grants and donations, Loose said.

The last gap in the trail, called the "Golden Spike," will be connected in 2020, she said. Once complete, the Heritage Rail Trail will be among the longest trails in the state, she said.

"It's certainly unique in the county, there's nothing else like it. And at the same time, I think York City is very excited to welcome people from all cross the state and beyond to come and experience the heritage rail trail," Loose said.

