A new 1.4-mile stretch of the Heritage Rail Trail was unveiled Thursday, May 2, with plans set to connect completely the 28-mile trail in 2020.
The latest portion of the trail links North York Borough to the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and North George Street in the city, said Gwen Loose, York County Rail Trail Authority executive director. The section goes around the York City School District and Smalls Athletic field, she said.
Work began at the end of 2016 and cost about $2.1 million, funded by grants and donations, Loose said.
The last gap in the trail, called the "Golden Spike," will be connected in 2020, she said. Once complete, the Heritage Rail Trail will be among the longest trails in the state, she said.
York Mayor Michael Helfrich announces the last section of the Heritage Rail trail, named the "golden spike" that will be completed in 2020 as the York County Rail Trail Authority celebrates the completion of the final phase of the Heritage Rail Trail with a ribbon cutting, Thursday, May 2, 2019.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
York County Rail Trail Authority executive director Gwenyth Loose recognizes funding partners during a celebration for the completion of the final phase of the Heritage Rail Trail with a ribbon cutting, Thursday, May 2, 2019,
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Patti Stirk of York rides her Eliptico bike on the new section of the Heritage Rail Trail following a ribbon cutting celebrating the completion of phase four construction, Thursday, May 2, 2019.
John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
"It's certainly unique in the county, there's nothing else like it. And at the same time, I think York City is very excited to welcome people from all cross the state and beyond to come and experience the heritage rail trail," Loose said.
