York's second annual Big Give Day exceeded its goal, raising more than $3 million for local not-for-profit organizations.

The event, hosted by Give Local York, was a 24-hour giving day that was held on Saturday, May 4.

The event sought to raise $3 million, $2 million more than its initial year. In total, the event brought in $3,018,417.54 from 8,5467 donors, based on information shared on givelocalyork.org.

The organization that raised the most money was Positive Energy Arts, raising $123,375. Keystone Kidspace was a close second, raising $105,298 and Human Life Services was third raising $75,000.

The organization with the most donors was Community Progress Council, with 451. Human Life Servcies was second with 314 donors and the York Jewish Community Center was third with 277.

