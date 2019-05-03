Buy Photo LOGO arrest (Photo: The York Dispatch)

West Manchester Township Police are joining several other York County police departments by launching its own CrimeWatch website.

CrimeWatch is a website that departments all over the country use to share information, including incidents, arrests, and public notices.

West Manchester Township Police announced the launch late last month. Launching the website was one of Chief John Snyder's goals when taking the position in March 2018.

The website can be found here or at wmtwppd.com.

Township residents can receive email alerts, can submit tips, view recent arrests, and file a Right-to-Know Law request through the page.

Newberry Township Police, Fairview Township Police, Spring Garden Township Police, and West York Police also use CrimeWatch.

