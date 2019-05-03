. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected April 18 through April 24:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

Inspected April 24, 2019

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 190 Memory Lane, Springettsbury Township

o Metal tray runners inside chicken cabinet (hot hold) are broken

o Chicken cabinets (hot holds) plastic flip up doors are cracked and not durable under this usage in the food facility.

o Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the front cooling unit and biscuit cooling units.

o Cleaned and sanitized utensils located in ware washing area, are stored with food contact surfaces in direct contact with wire shelving that is dirty and sticky to touch.

o -Floors and walls throughout kitchen, ware washing and storage areas of the food facility are extremely dirty, encrusted with food and oil, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

o Observed whole pieces of cooked and raw foods under fryers, inside hot holding equipment, on floor inside walk in cooler as well as food crumbs and debris inside all holding equipment.

o An open employee's beverage container was observed in chicken breading area, a food preparation area.

o Observed in use utensils stored on door handles where exposed to possible contamination by employee clothing and unclean surfaces. Corrected on site. Metal stem food thermometer stored on a wire shelf that is not clean to sight and touch.

o Observed old labels and stickers on food containers stacked and stored as clean. Corrected on site. Underside of mixer motor house - area directly over mixing bowl, a food contact surface was observed to have dried food residue. Fountain soda machine ice chute was observed to have black mold like residue.

o Wall in the exterior walk in area, has a hole, or is broken and in need of repair.

o The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed both exterior and interior of cooling equipment, in kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

o Observed all surfaces of fryers, cooking equipment / pans, in the kitchen area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.

o Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in basement storage area which were not in the original protective package.

o Mops are not being hung to air dry.

o Observed black mold like substance on interior of cold well, and cooling unit gaskets.

o Non-food contact surfaces through-out kitchen not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

o Floor and wall inside chicken and vegetable walk in coolers are made of tile and are cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

o The floor / wall juncture in exterior chicken cooler door area is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch. Observed broken tile cove base throughout kitchen area. Floor tile directly under open fryer is broken and oil dirt and food debris was observed in crevice where tile is missing.

o Light shield over chicken sink is broken and will not protect foods from contamination in the event the bulb breaks.

In compliance:

Inspected April 18

o Subway-Downtown, Hanover

o Michael’s, Lower Windsor Township

o Los Tacos, Hanover

o Killer Kitchen Gourmet, Manchester Township

o Indian Rock Elementary School, Spring Garden Township

o Holly’s Eatery at Morningstar Market, Jackson Township

o Farm To Freezer, Manchester Township

o Double RR Vending, Jackson Township

o Dollar General, York Township

o CVS Pharmacy, Windsor Township

o China Wall, Hanover

o Bourbon Bar & Grill, Hanover

o Becky’s Kitchen, Lower Windsor Township

Inspected April 19

o Stony Run Brew House, Springettsbury Township

o Shop-ility, Jacobus

o McDonalds, Hanover

o Dunkin Donuts, North York

o CS Convenience Store, Glen Rock

o Boone’s Cook Book Café, Jacobus

Inspected April 20

o Wayne Nells at Hanover Farmers Market, Hanover

o Pretzel Lady at Hanover Farmers Market, Hanover

o Hughes Snack Bar at Hanover Farmers Market, Hanover

o Hughes Meats at Hanover Farmers Market, Hanover

o Hughes Deli at Hanover Farmers Market, Hanover

o Harner’s Bakery at Hanover Farmers Market, Hanover

o Golden Dragon at Hanover Farmers Market, Hanover

o Country Kitchen Candy at Hanover Farmers Market, Hanover

o Byers Butterflake Bakery at Hanover Farmers Market, Hanover

o Aunt Bee’s Candies at Hanover Farmers Market, Hanover

Inspected April 22

o Sunoco A-Plus, York City

o Summers, Stewartstown

o Springettsbury Concessions, Springettsbury Township

o Rita’s Italian Ice, York Township

o Red Robin, Springettsbury Township

o Parma Pizza and Grill, Springettsbury Township

o Little Ceasars, Springettsbury Township

o L & K’s The Dawg Pound, York Township

o Johnson Controls Advanced Development & Engineering Center, Hopewell Township

o Exxon (T&D of York Corp), York City

o Colonial House Inc., York City

o American Grocery Mart, York City

Inspected April 23

o Victors of York, Spring Garden Township

o Turkey Hill Minit Market, Dallastown

o Savory’s Pumpkin Funnel Cakes, York City

o Roburrito’s, Springettsbury Township

o Revolution Hospitality LLC, York City

o Pizza Town USA, East Prospect

o Mose’s Family Beef Jerky @ Hanover Farmers Market, Hanover

o Kona Ice, York City

o Eastern York Middle School, Lower Windsor Township

o Dunkin Donuts, Shrewsbury

o The Bistro, York Township

Inspected April 24

o York Day Nursery & Kindergarten, York City

