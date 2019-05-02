A 73-year-old woman died after emergency responders were unable to save her following a fire in West Manchester Township Wednesday afternoon.

York County Coroner Pam Gay identified the victim in a news release as Linda L. Aponte.

Aponte lived in a home in the 2200 block of West Philadelphia Street, which was heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday, May 1.

Crews responded to the home about 12:30 p.m. for a report of a fire with entrapment, and the coroner's office was called in about 15 minutes later.

West Manchester Township Fire Chief Clif Laughman said firefighters attempted to save her, but were unable to due to the size of the fire in the home.

Two other people who were in the home during the fire tried to save her, but were also unable to, according to the chief.

Laughman said the home is a total loss.

In Gay's news release she said Aponte was found unconscious, and crews were not able to revive her.

She was disabled and on oxygen, according to the release.

An autopsy will not be done, however, routine toxicology is pending, Gay said.

The cause and manner of Aponte's death is pending investigation.

West Manchester Township Police are investigating.

