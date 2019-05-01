Buy Photo Roadwork logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A water main replacement project will close down portions of George Street through York City starting Thursday, May 2, and will likely last through the end of the year, the city announced.

York Water Co. will be replacing water mains along George Street from Rathton Road to Arch Street, on both the east and west sides of the street, the city said.

The project is anticipated to be completed by Dec. 31.

Residents and motorists should anticipate periods of overnight construction, lane closures and traffic control measures, according to the announcement.

Residents and property owners on George Street should receive notices from York Water Co. over the next several months as work begins on their block. The construction will only last for a few days in front of each property, according to the release.

This type of construction project only occurs every 80 to 100 years, the city said.

