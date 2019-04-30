Buy Photo The York County Solid Waste Authority Black Bridge Road facility including the recycling center and incinerator facility. Monday, January 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York County Solid Waste Authority will hold a free residential household hazardous waste collection program in Manchester Township, according to a release.

The program will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, in the parking lot of Woodland View York, 915 Woodland View Drive.

Residents who bring in a mercury-containing device such as a thermostat, thermometer or elemental mercury will receive a $5 gift card for Lowe's, limited to one card per household. Compact fluorescent light-bulbs are not eligible for the gift card exchange, but they will be accepted at the program.

Household cleaners, auto products, pesticides and pool chemicals will also be accepted at the event.

Alkaline batteries, explosives, ammunition, propane tanks and medications will not be accepted. Paint and paint-related products can be disposed of in regular trash collections.

