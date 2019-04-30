CLOSE

The annual Olde York Street Fair features music and dance. William P. Kalina, 717-505-5449/@BillKalina

Food, games and handmade goods are returning to fill the streets of downtown York for the 44th Annual Olde York Street Fair. 

The event will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 12 in and around Continental Square. This year's Mother's Day event welcomes more than 2,000 new vendors featuring a variety of handmade and personalized gifts, said Mary Yeaple, York City special events coordinator. 

The fair is free to attend. 

Items for sale range from aprons and candles, to bamboo and bonsai plants.

"We really do have a nice variety and a nice selection of things for people do come down and purchase for mom," Yeaple said. 

Back by popular demand are the Farm Show Milkshakes, Yeaple said.

There will also be a new food vendor in the first block of North George Street, "You Are the Hamster" — a human-powered frozen beverage machine. Yeaple said she tried the electricity-free machine at the city's Go Green fair. 

"It really is a lot of fun," she said. 

PHOTOS: Olde York Street Fair survives soggy weather
Nancy Morris of Bubbletopia lofts a bubble at her company's
Nancy Morris of Bubbletopia lofts a bubble at her company's booth during the 43rd Annual Olde York Street Fair on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Bubbletopia sells an assortment of bubble-making goods. The fair is a Mother's Day tradition in York. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Emma Miller of Innovations Dance Center performs with
Emma Miller of Innovations Dance Center performs with her troupe at Central Market during the 43rd Annual Olde York Street Fair on Sunday, May 13, 2018. She lives in Manchester Township. Several dance group performed. The fair is a Mother's Day tradition in York. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Candy Hughes, facing, wishes a happy Mother's Day to
Candy Hughes, facing, wishes a happy Mother's Day to Eileen Modzel, both of York City, during the 43rd Annual Olde York Street Fair on Sunday, May 13, 2018. The fair is a Mother's Day tradition in York. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Veronica Goodling of West York carries her daughter
Veronica Goodling of West York carries her daughter Ciana Calcutt, 4, who eats some cotton candy during the 43rd Annual Olde York Street Fair Sunday, May 13, 2018. The fair is a Mother's Day tradition in York. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Bodie Barley, 2, of Spring Garden Township, bursts
Bodie Barley, 2, of Spring Garden Township, bursts a bubble lofted by Bubbletopia while being pushed by his brother James, 7, during the 43rd Annual Olde York Street Fair on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Bubbletopia sells an assortment of bubble-making goods. The fair is a Mother's Day tradition in York. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Ian Carroll of York City performs with Ronn Benway
Ian Carroll of York City performs with Ronn Benway of Seattle, WA, left, during the 43rd Annual Olde York Street Fair Sunday, May 13, 2018. The fair is a Mother's Day tradition in York. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Crowds endure rainy weather during the 43rd Annual
Crowds endure rainy weather during the 43rd Annual Olde York Street Fair Sunday, May 13, 2018. The fair is a Mother's Day tradition in York. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Sideshow artist Krystal Youngblood of York City dresses
Sideshow artist Krystal Youngblood of York City dresses to wish a happy Mother's Day to moms at the 43rd Annual Olde York Street Fair Sunday, May 13, 2018. The fair is a Mother's Day tradition in York. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Clint Wright of Glenville carries a lawn ornament he
Clint Wright of Glenville carries a lawn ornament he bought for his mother, Kara, who attended the 43rd Annual Olde York Street Fair with him Sunday, May 13, 2018. The fair is a Mother's Day tradition in York. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Lauren Hayman of Dover Township dances with her daughter
Lauren Hayman of Dover Township dances with her daughter Sadie, 2 1/2, as the JC Fisher band performs at the York County Administration Center during the 43rd Annual Olde York Street Fair on Sunday, May 13, 2018. The fair is a Mother's Day tradition in York. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Crowds endure rainy weather during the 43rd Annual
Crowds endure rainy weather during the 43rd Annual Olde York Street Fair Sunday, May 13, 2018. The fair is a Mother's Day tradition in York. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
A fair-goers drinks a warm beverage during the 43rd
A fair-goers drinks a warm beverage during the 43rd Annual Olde York Street Fair Sunday, May 13, 2018. The fair is a Mother's Day tradition in York. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
Meo'Lanii Smallwood, 8, and her brother Nyzell, 6,
Meo'Lanii Smallwood, 8, and her brother Nyzell, 6, of York City, find a dry doorway to eat their fries and funnel cake during the 43rd Annual Olde York Street Fair Sunday, May 13, 2018. The fair is a Mother's Day tradition in York. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
A vendor shows his wares during the 43rd Annual Olde
A vendor shows his wares during the 43rd Annual Olde York Street Fair Sunday, May 13, 2018. The fair is a Mother's Day tradition in York. Bill Kalina photo The York Dispatch
    All food vendors will partner with a nonprofit organizations to donate a portion of proceeds. 

    "So when you're coming downtown having your cupcakes and funnel cake, you're actually benefiting a local cause," Yeaple said. 

    Also new to the fair is a petting zoo, she said. It will be part of the "Kids Fun Block," also featuring inflatables, games, face painting, spin art and more. 

    In addition to downtown parking, HACC York campus will provide free parking, monitred by security. Three shuttle buses to and from the fair will run continuously throughout the day, leaving campus at noon and the last leaving the fair at 6 p.m. 

    The shuttle will have two stops, the intersections of Market and Pershing and Market and Pine. 

    https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/04/30/44th-annual-olde-york-street-fair-return-may/3629981002/