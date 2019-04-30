CLOSE The annual Olde York Street Fair features music and dance. William P. Kalina, 717-505-5449/@BillKalina

Food, games and handmade goods are returning to fill the streets of downtown York for the 44th Annual Olde York Street Fair.

The event will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 12 in and around Continental Square. This year's Mother's Day event welcomes more than 2,000 new vendors featuring a variety of handmade and personalized gifts, said Mary Yeaple, York City special events coordinator.

The fair is free to attend.

Items for sale range from aprons and candles, to bamboo and bonsai plants.

"We really do have a nice variety and a nice selection of things for people do come down and purchase for mom," Yeaple said.

Back by popular demand are the Farm Show Milkshakes, Yeaple said.

There will also be a new food vendor in the first block of North George Street, "You Are the Hamster" — a human-powered frozen beverage machine. Yeaple said she tried the electricity-free machine at the city's Go Green fair.

"It really is a lot of fun," she said.

All food vendors will partner with a nonprofit organizations to donate a portion of proceeds.

"So when you're coming downtown having your cupcakes and funnel cake, you're actually benefiting a local cause," Yeaple said.

Also new to the fair is a petting zoo, she said. It will be part of the "Kids Fun Block," also featuring inflatables, games, face painting, spin art and more.

In addition to downtown parking, HACC York campus will provide free parking, monitred by security. Three shuttle buses to and from the fair will run continuously throughout the day, leaving campus at noon and the last leaving the fair at 6 p.m.

The shuttle will have two stops, the intersections of Market and Pershing and Market and Pine.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/04/30/44th-annual-olde-york-street-fair-return-may/3629981002/