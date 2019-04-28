Buy Photo Pastor Ramona Kinard, who is vice president of York Black Ministers Association, speaks as organizers hold a press conference to introduce 10,000 Acts of Kindness, a year-long collaborative effort to spread kindness and goodwill, outside of the York County Administrative Center in York City, Friday, June 29, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

YWCA York will honor the Rev. Ramona Kinard with an annual award given to women advocates for work on social issues.

Kinard was chosen as the Dorrie Leader Advocacy honoree for 2019 and will be recognized at the "Lessons from My Daughter" luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at the Heritage Hills Golf Resort, the YWCA announced.

Tickets to the luncheon are $35 and are available through ywcayork.org. Ticket sales will benefit YWCA York's Temple Guard Drill Team, Girls on the Run and the Quantum Opportunities Program.

Kinard is the pastor at the Wheatfield Church of the Living God. She is also known for her advocacy in the community; she is vice president of the Black Ministers Association and is part of a group of clergy members who meet with police to discuss police relations. Kinard also co-founded Celebrating York's Unite Through 10,000 Acts of Kindness.

“Pastor Ramona has dedicated her professional life to lifting up others and being courageous in her equity and justice work,” said Jean Treuthart, YWCA York’s CEO.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to celebrate her as a brave advocate, committed to improving the quality of life in York County," Treuthart said in a release.

