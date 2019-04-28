Local obituaries for Sunday, April 28
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Bellanca, Leonard
Bredbenner, Douglas
Corter, Melissa
Coyne, Eleanor
Drawbaugh, Joyce
Geesey, Wanda
Gochoco, Jacinto
Heindel, Bruce
Hershey, Richard
Hilt, Bruce
Kalathas, Maria
Lauer, Charles
Leeds, Rosalee
Massey, Richard
Mitchell, Frank
Myers, Charles
Schell, Fred
Sutherland, Betty
Williams, Gregory
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/04/28/local-obituaries-sunday-april-28/3607630002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.