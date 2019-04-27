Jordan Mantilla (Photo: Submitted)

York City Police arrested Jordan Mantilla, 22, on Friday, April 26 in association with the fatal stabbing of Jason Markley from earlier in the week.

Mantilla is charged with criminal homicide, according to a police release.

Markley, 27 of York City, was found with a stab wound in the 500 block of Wallace Street at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken to York Hospital and pronounced dead at 11 p.m.

Mantilla's arrest was part of a Group Violence Intervention response to a Monday, April 22 shooting on North George Street, according to police. Pedro Diaz, was shot and later charged with gun violations, police said.

Police also charged Shanquay Douglas Ritter, 22, with gun violations through the GVI response.

Officers issued seven traffic citations, served six warrants and seized six ounces of marijuana, eighty grams of cocaine and heroine, one gram of Molly, one gun and $1,547 in cash, according to police.

The investigation is continuing with at least five additional drug related charges to be filed, according to police.

