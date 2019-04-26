York County 911 dispatcher Katie Flynn (at right) was named the county's telecommunicator of the year at a ceremony on April 18, 2019. At left, York County Commissioner Susan Byrnes talks about Flynn's accomplishments. (Photo: Courtesy of York County PA)

County officials honored three employees of the York County 911 Center at an April 18 ceremony, citing their hard work, dedication and loyalty.

Katheryn "Katie" Flynn was named telecommunicator of the year, which simply means 911 dispatcher of the year.

According to a written statement from York County 911 Director Jacqui Brininger, Flynn is committed to learning new skills and growing as an employee.

"Not only does she care about her personal growth but truly cares about the citizens and (emergency) responders of York County," Brininger wrote. "Katheryn is a dedicated dispatcher and teammate who is willing to go the extra mile as she takes pride in public safety."

Supervisor: York County 911 supervisor Amy Smith was named supervisor of the year and has been with the 911 Center for more than 20 years, according to the director, who said Smith's loyalty to the organization has long been proven.

Amy Smith was named York County 911 supervisor of the year at a ceremony on April 18, 2019. York County Commissioner Doug Hoke spoke about Smith at the ceremony. (Photo: Courtesy of York County PA)

"She is always willing to help others," Brininger wrote. "She brings positive energy into any room she's in and does not let her enthusiasm fade. Her small acts of kindness go a long way."

Administrative support: Jason Witz, who works in the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) area of the York County 911 Center, was named administrative support staffer of the year.

Brininger praised the amount of time and effort Witz has devoted to his job.

York County Commissioner Chris Reilly announces that Jason Witz (at right) of the York County 911 Center was named administrative support staffer of the year at a ceremony on April 18, 2019. (Photo: Courtesy of York County PA)

"Working in CAD, Jason has faced many challenges and has overcome many obstacles, but always completes the tasks," she wrote. "He is intelligent, hardworking and efficient and he consistently gives his best effort.

"There is no one who has worked as hard this year to target goals as Jason has," Brininger wrote.

