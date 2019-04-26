Buy Photo thunderstorm logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County is under a tornado watch Friday afternoon.

At about 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch, effective until 9 p.m.

York is among several counties in Pennsylvania under the watch, including neighboring Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties.

The weather service said severe thunderstorms with damaging winds of 60 mph or greater could also happen Friday.

Locally heavy rain could cause short-term flooding as well, according to the weather service.

The weather service placed about half of York County at a moderate risk of severe weather, primarily in its southern and southeastern parts.

The rest of York County is at an enhanced risk for severe weather.

Lancaster County is also at a moderate risk of severe weather.

The @NWSSPC has bumped up the severe weather risk, with a slight risk covering much of eastern PA and an Enhanced risk over southeastern PA. The main threats are damaging winds and a few tornadoes #PAwxpic.twitter.com/xvNumMNo5N — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) April 26, 2019

