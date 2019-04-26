Police are searching for a person of interest in a fatal York City stabbing Tuesday night. Photo courtesy of York City Police. (Photo: Submitted)

Update: York City Police are searching for the suspect they say is responsible for the death of a York City man Tuesday night.

In a news release late Thursday, April 25, police said Jordan Mantilla, 22, of York City, is wanted on a homicide charge.

Jason Markley, 27, was fatally stabbed in the 500 block of Wallace Street about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, according to police.

The York County Coroner's Office said Markley was killed by stab wounds to the chest.

Reported earlier: York City Police continue to investigate a stabbing that left a city man dead Tuesday night.

Wentz said investigators are not clear what happened to Markley or why he was in the block, although the lieutenant said Markley lived not far from the scene.

“We’ve been working on this pretty much nonstop, trying to develop witnesses,” Wentz said on Thursday, April 25.

Markley was taken to York Hospital after he was found by police. He was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m.

Wentz said investigators aren't sure if there was more than one person who stabbed Markley.

“We’re getting conflicting information," he said.

The lieutenant said it is also too early to say if there was a struggle between Markley and the suspect or suspects.

On Wednesday, police released photos of a person running in the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street. The person featured in the photos is seen wearing dark pants with a light-colored jacket that had dark-colored sleeves and hood.

Wentz said that person was seen running from the area of the stabbing, and investigators want to talk to that person.

“If anyone has information please contact us, and it can be anonymous," Wentz said.

Anyone with information can contact York City Police at 717-846-1234. Or anonymously text "Yorktips" and your information to 847411.

