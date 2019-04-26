. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected April 1 through April 18:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

Inspected April 8, 2019

The Pizza Box & Hoagie Shop, York City

o Waste receptacle for disposable paper towels not provided at the handwashing sink in kitchen area

o Observed mold-like substance inside the tuna at the prep cooler area

o Damage to door gasket inside prep cooler.

o Dirt and accumulation of food debris observed in interior of prep cooler. Underneath Champion grill has an accumulation of grease. Accumulation of grease build up along all sides of cooking equipment. Hood filters of grill in need of cleaning. Outside area of ice cream cooler is dirty to sight & touch. Observed dirt build up inside coffee roaster. Outer areas of food containers are dirty to sight and touch.

o Food Facility has clogged drains underneath prep table and refrigeration unit.

o Food stored together with chemicals near sink area.

o The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions.

o Microwave & slicer, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Manual can opener is dirty to sight and touch.

o Wall area near the microwave is dirty. Dirty floor areas in the dining area. Accumulation of debris underneath front counter area.

o Food facility inspection indicates evidence of mice droppings throughout facility underneath equipment and front counter areas. At time of inspection facility did not provide proof of pest control services.

o Observed toxic material at sink area, not clearly labeled with a manufacturer's label.

o Hot dogs in the cold unit stored open with no covering. Food in the freezer also found stored with no covering. Observed open bag of sugar stored inside a dirty basket.

o Observed containers in cooling unit not properly labeled. Desserts in refrigerator in the dining room without label.

o Meat slicer dirty to sight and touch.

o Observed scoop without handle found inside food product.

o Observed single service items uncovered and not inverted in dry storage room.

Note: This facility passed a followup inspection on April 15.

Inspected April 9, 2019

Taqueria Y Poposeria La Bondicion, Hanover

o Soap was not available at the handwash sink.

o Observed the inside of the hood system to have heavy amounts of static dust and grease accumulation.

o Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

o The handwash sink located in the mobile unit does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.

o There we no paper towels available at the hand wash sink.

o The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. (Handwashing procedures/ wash, rinse and sanitize procedures)

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility. (CORRECTED PROVIDED HANDOUT)

o At time of inspection facility had no sanitize in which to properly sanitize food contact surfaces

o Observed several refrigerated ready to eat foods prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the cold hold units, is not being date marked. (CORRECTED)

o Observed handwashing sink not operating at the time of inspection.

o Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.

o Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed three basin sink gushing out of the PVC piping when operator attempted to turn water on

o Observed flooring of mobile unit is made cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Follow-up inspection failed on April 12:

o The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions.

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o The food facility does not maintain Food Employee Certification records as required.

o Sewage / wastewater from the food facility is not being disposed of properly to an approved sewage system.

o Observed flooring of mobile unit is made cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

o Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips (Chlorine) or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration

o Observed no working sanitizer solution to sanitize counter-tops and areas around. PIC was educated during inspection.

o The wastewater tank on mobile unit is not adequate in capacity, at least 15% larger than the water supply tank.

o The handwash sink does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air-drying device.

China Café, Fairview Township

o Observed raw chicken being held at 50.1°F, in the reach-in cooler on make-line, rather than 41°F or below as required. Disposed of food.

o Observed insect webbing on the ceiling, electrical lines, and fire lines near rear exterior door.

o Food Employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Soap not used. (Corrected)

o Food Employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Food employee did not wash hands for adequate amount of time of at least 20 seconds. (Corrected)

o Food Employee observed changing tasks being between, pealing raw shrimp and making ready to eat food, that may have contaminated hands without a proper handwash in-between. (Corrected).

o Observed loose wiring on one fryer basket, which is a potential physical hazard.

o Observed an accumulation of old food debris on the floor under/wall behind mop sink, prep sink, and hand washing sink.

o Observed an accumulation of old food debris on the floor under shelving in the walk-in cooler/freezer.

o Observed an accumulation of old food debris on the floor under three bay sink.

o Observed an accumulation of old food debris under all equipment on make-line.

o Observed an accumulation of old food debris on the floor behind water heater.

o Observed no chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use. (Corrected)

o Observed hand washing sink to be slow draining.

o Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed water leaking from swing nozzle of prep sink.

o Rear exterior side/top of door has a gap that does not protect against the entry of insects or rodents.

o PIC failed to control proper hand washing in the food facility.

o The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. PIC was not knowable about proper manual warewashing wash/rinsed/sanitized/air dry. Provided training and corrected on site.

o The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed two Food Employee washing their hands in the prep sink and three bay ware washing sinks rather than the designated handwash sink. (Corrected)

o Observed an accumulation of old food debris on the outside of the rice food container in storage area.

o Observed an accumulation of old food debris on all shelves in the walk-in cooler.

o Observed an accumulation of old food debris on the shelf under/top of Wok Grill on make-line.

o Observed an accumulation of old sticky food debris on the handles and tops of both rice cookers in the kitchen.

o Observed an accumulation of dirt and grease of shelf over three bay sink.

o Observed an accumulation of old food debris on the sides of the deep fryers, reach-in cooler, and steam table all on the make-line.

o Observed an accumulation of white mold like residue on the fan guards in the walk-in cooler.

o Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils on shelf over three bay sinks area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

o Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Inspected April 10, 2019

Subway, 1881 Baltimore Pike, West Manheim Township

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed food ingredient storage containers, in the pretzel prep area, is not labeled with the common name of the food.

o Observed food(hot dogs, eggs and pizza) was held at 52-55°F, in the front area refrigerator unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.

o Observed front area refrigerator unit maintaining between 52-55 degrees F instead of 41 degrees and below. Unit needs to be repaired or replaced at this time.

o Observed plastic lid of pretzel area ingredient container is chipped/broken and need to be replaced.

o Observed ceiling fans, vents and surrounding areas having a larger accumulation of static dust development and in need of cleaning at this time.

o Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in front area refrigerator unit.

o Observed floor drain and piping underneath three(3) compartment sink in the rear area of the food facility is extremely dirty and in need of cleaning.

Inspected April 15, 2019

Dollar General, Manchester Township

o Non-sewage liquids are not being properly drained and disposed according to regulations observed mop bucket full with dirty water.

o Mops are not being hung to air dry.

o Observed chemicals such as hair care products, dish soap, Fabuloso cleaner, laundry detergents being stored in damages area in totes with foods such as crackers, candy, cereals etc.

o Observed chemicals such as car deicer, motor oil, air fresheners etc for retail sale displayed on shelving above and in direct contact with foods such as potato chips and rices.

o Wall in the cart storage area is made of drywall and is cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

o The floor / wall juncture in cart storage area is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch.

o Customer entrance door located in the front area of the food facility is being propped open.

Inspected April 16, 2019

Fox Beverage, Dover Township

o Facility does not have a hand sink which is required for dispensing unpackaged frozen beverages.

o Ceiling in the walk-in cooler is cracked /stained/ roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

In compliance:

Inspected April 1, 2019

o River Rock Academy, Spring Grove

o Hickory Heights Golf Club, North Codorus Township

o Frank Theatres/Queensgate Stadium 13, York Township

Inspected April 2, 2019

o Pizza by Alberto, York Township

o Meadows Frozen Custard, York Township

Inspected April 3, 2019

o Starview United Church of Christ, East Manchester Township

o Red Brick Bakery & Tea Room, Red Lion

o Granfalloons Tavern, York

o Forbidden City Chinese Restaurant, Windsor Township

o Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market, Hellam Township

o Alternative Rehabilitation Communities, Inc., Manchester Township

Inspected April 4, 2019

o Wendy’s, Windsor Township

o Roadside Grille, Hellam Township

Inspected April 5, 2019

o Warrington Farm Meats, Warrington Township

o Sun’s Deli and Market, York

o Pizza Boli’s, York

o Nana’s Oven, York

o Derby Dash Kettle Corn, Monroe Township

Inspected April 8, 2019

o Sinking Springs Elementary School, Manchester Township

o Roundtown Elementary School, Manchester Township

o Hanover Senior High School, Hanover

o Amvets Post No. 22, Hanover

Inspected April 9, 2019

o Windsor Manor Elementary School, Windsor Township

o Subway, Hanover

o Red Lion VFW Post No. 1446, Red Lion

o Little Flower Farms, Warrington Township

o Larry J. Macaluso Elementary School, Windsor Township

o Hissho Sushi @ Giant No. 6271, Shrewsbury

o Giant Food No. 6271, Shrewsbury

o Dairy Dan Hanover(mobile unit), Conewago Township

o Crabb’s Tropical Treat, Berwick Township

o China One, East Manchester Township

o Astoria Diner, West Manchester Township

Inspected April 10, 2019

o Wellsville Fire Company, Wellsville

o Wal-Mart Supercenter, West Manheim Township

o Summer Breeze Concessions, Warrington Township

o Subway, Warrington Township

o Red Lion Area Junior High School, Red Lion

o Mamma’s Pizza, Wellsville

Inspected April 11, 2019

o York Hospital Atrium Café, York City

o York Hospital, York City

o Tea Trolley Tea Room, Delta

o Sara’s Jar Goods, Shrewsbury Township

o Old Fashioned Pretzel Haus, Shrewsbury Township

o Mom’s Country Grill LLC, Shrewsbury Township

o Greystone Brew House, Carroll Township

o Country Style Deli No. 2, Shrewsbury Township

o Country Style Deli No. 1, Shrewsbury Township

Inspected April 12, 2019

o Turkey Hill Minit Market, Red Lion

o Subway, Conewago Township

o Stony Brook Family Restaurant, Springettsbury Township

o Half Pint Creamery, Conewago Township

o Chipotle Mexican Grill, Springettsbury Township

o Camp Pennwood, Springettsbury Township

o Aloha Snow, Springettsbury Township

Inspected April 15, 2019

o Starbuck’s Coffee, Penn Township

o R A Concessions, Warrington Township

o Noodles & Company, York Township

o Mad Dash Concessions No. 2, Newberry Township

o Mad Dash Concessions No. 1, Newberry Township

o Lu Hibachi Buffet Grill, Hanover

o Infinito’s Buffet No. 12, Manchester Township

o Herman’s Cape Horn Beverage, Windsor Township

o Hardee’s, Manchester Township

o Hanover Middle School, Hanover

o Golf Enterprises Inc., dba, Valley Green Golf Course, Newberry Township

o Dollar General No. 2811, York Township

o Dallastown Area Senior High School, York Township

o Dallastown Area Middle School, York Township

o CVS Pharmacy No. 1653, Hanover

o Co’s Meat, Fairview Township

o Chick-Fil-A, Hanover

o Bruster’s No. 221, Fairview Township

o Bethlehem Baptist Church, York City

Inspected April 16, 2019

o York Street Treat Inc., Penn Township

o Washington Street School, Hanover

o Turkey Hill Minit Market, Dover Township

o Tubby Tommy’s, York City

o The Meadows Original Frozen Custard, Dover Township

o Rutter’s, Penn Township

o Route 74 Restaurant, Dover Township

o Majestic Midways, York Township

o Amy’s Custom Cakery, Dover

Inspected April 17, 2019

o Wrightsville Inn Grille & Draft, Wrightsville

o Viet Thai, Springettsbury Township

o Sam & Jo Gyro’s, Lower Windsor Township

o Rt 15 Beverage Express, Carroll Township

o McDonald’s, Springettsbury Township

o First United Methodist Church, Hanover

o Canadochly Elementary School, Lower Windsor Township

o Aye Ryze, York City

Inspected April 18, 2019

o Safe & Sweet, York City

