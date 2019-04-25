2019 York County Bar Association judicial-candidate poll results (Photo: Courtesy of the York County Bar Association)

Local attorneys have weighed in on the qualifications of three candidates vying to fill one judicial vacancy on the York County Court of Common Pleas.

The York County Bar Association recently conducted a poll of its 486 members regarding the candidates, and 275 of the members — or 57% — responded, according to association CEO Victoria Connor.

Of the 275 attorneys, 49% rated candidate Jonelle Harter Eshbach as "highly qualified," with another 32% rating her "qualified," according to a news release from the bar association.

About 7.25% rated her as "not presently qualified," while about 11.6% had no opinion about Eshbach.

About 2.5% of responding attorneys rated candidate Matt Menges as "highly qualified," while another 20% rated him as "qualified," according to the bar association.

Nearly 58% of the attorneys rated Menges as "not presently qualified," while close to 20% had no opinion about him, the poll states.

Four percent of respondents found Sandra Thompson to be "highly qualified," with another roughly 14.2% rating her as "qualified," according to the poll.

About 66.5% of the attorneys rated Thompson as "not presently qualified," with another 15% having no opinion.

The York County Bar Association released the results on Wednesday, April 24, according to a news release.

The poll asks local attorneys to evaluate candidates on their professional qualifications, including competence, judicial temperament and integrity, the release states.

For the purposes of the poll, "competence" includes such qualities as intellectual capacity, judgment, knowledge of the law, experience and years of practice, according to the bar association.

The poll's "temperament" category encompasses qualities such as compassion, decisiveness, open-mindedness, freedom from bias and commitment to justice.

The "integrity" portion of the poll focuses on candidates' character and general reputation in the legal community and the York County community, according to the bar association.

Candidates forum: Eshbach, Menges and Thompson will participate in a candidates forum next week that is free and open to the public, and is meant to help inform voters, according to the bar association.

The forum will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at York College's Wolf Hall, and it will be moderated by Professor G. Terry Madonna, director for the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin and Marshall College.

Candidates will meet and greet the public between 6:30 and 7 p.m., at which point the question-and-answer period begins.

The York County Bar Association has been conducting the judicial poll for many years as a public service, according to the release.

