Those looking to learn more about York City's Group Violence Initiative will have three opportunities to do so next month.

David M. Kennedy, creator of the national Group Violence Intervention initiative, on which which York City's GVI is based, will be speaking to the public in York City in May.

The city said in a news release that Kennedy will be speaking 7 p.m. May 9 at the Appell Center, 4 p.m. May 10 at Crispus Attucks, 605 S. Duke St., and 7 p.m. May 10 at the Shiloh Baptist Church at 740 W. Locust St.

Those who wish to attend the May 9 event should register online at eventbright.com. Registration is not required or the May 10 events.

The premise of the GVI initiative, offered through the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, is that a very small number of people in any city perpetrate the vast majority of violent crimes.

To reduce violent crime, law enforcement has to identify and target that small group of people, who often are involved in gangs or the drug trade or both. They then carry the message to their associates, says the working theory.

