The Southwestern Regional Police board named the officer who will be assuming the chief's duties once Chief Greg Bean officially leaves the department.

In accepting Bean's resignation, the board agreed that Bean will prepare Sgt. Jamie Stalcup to handle the chief's duties.

"He is at this point not officially named the chief," said Matt Bollinger, a Heidelberg Township supervisor who serves as the board's chairman.

He said Stalcup will be the officer in charge after Bean leaves.

Bean's resignation is effective June 5, and his last day will be May 15. Bollinger said Bean recommended Stalcup for the position.

Bollinger said the board likely won't choose an official chief until things get situated with North Codorus Township, which is still intending to leave the department by year's end.

Bean, who's been chief since the department's inception 17 years ago, accepted a management position with the PA Chiefs of Police Association in Harrisburg.

The board also approved on Tuesday to come up with proposals for contracted police services for North Codorus Township and Manheim Township.

Under contracted services, those municipalities would not have representation on the police board, which governs the department.

Rodney Shearer, a North Codorus Township supervisor who serves on the board, said contracted services would allow the township to have more control over its police hours.

The department also serves Heidelberg Township and Spring Grove.

The police board meets again on May 8.

Background: In October, North Codorus Township officials, citing rising costs among other things, voted to leave Southwestern Regional Police by the end of 2019.

The township pays about $1 million, or roughly half the yearly police budget, for service.

Since then the township has received bids for service from Northern York County Regional Police for $744,000 for 170 hours a week as part of a three-year contract and from West Manchester Township Police at $825,000, with a $200,000 buy-in as part of a 10-year contract.

