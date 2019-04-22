Buy Photo Southwestern Regional Police Department in Heidelberg Township, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Southwestern Regional Police board will hold a special meeting Tuesday evening at the request of departing municipality North Codorus Township.

Rodney Shearer, a township supervisor who serves on the police board, said he requested it to get things moving between the township and the department.

"It's going to be a lot of different things talked about tomorrow night," he said Monday, April 22.

In October, the township notified the board of its intent to leave by the end of 2019. Township officials have cited rising costs, among other things, as the reason for the departure.

The township pays about $1 million a year for regional police service, or roughly half the yearly police budget.

“North Codorus has always said, all the options are open, and if they want to fix it, they can't wait until the end of the year to fix it," Shearer said.

The board, which is made up of representatives from each municipality and governs the police department, will meet at the police station at 6 p.m. The meeting was advertised over the weekend.

More: North Codorus could shave $100K for police with different agency

More: Police debate fuels political challenge in North Codorus

More: Amid turmoil, Southwestern Regional Police chief says he's resigning

Meeting: During the township supervisors meeting Tuesday, April 16, Shearer said he was going to read a list of the township's issues with the department and the police board.

However, he said he would wait until the next police board meeting to share it, at the request of the board.

On Monday, Shearer said some of that information should be shared during Tuesday's meeting.

He said the meeting will be held so the board can find out where it needs to go, and what needs to be fixed.

In March, the township rejected a proposed budget that would have cut North Codorus Township's budget by 25%. Shearer said that budget would only come to fruition if the police association agrees to it, and if the board can change the officers' insurance.

It would also cut the number of officers from 14 to 11.

“There hasn’t been any movement on working this budget out or working with the association," Shearer said.

The township received two bids for service, a three-year contract from Northern York County Regional Police at $744,000 per year, and a 10-year contract from West Manchester Township at $825,000 a year, with a $200,000 buy-in.

Chief: Matt Bollinger, a Heidelberg Township supervisor who is the chairman of the police board, said the board also advertised that Chief Greg Bean's resignation will be discussed.

The decision to have a special meeting came before Bean announced his resignation, according to Bollinger. He said the information was advertised in case any board members wish to discuss it Tuesday night.

Bean announced he is resigning as chief effective June 5. He accepted a management position with the PA Chiefs of Police Association in Harrisburg.

In addition to North Codorus Township, the department also serves Heidelberg Township, Manheim Township and Spring Grove.

Southwestern's police board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the police station at 6115 Thoman Drive.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/04/22/southwestern-regional-police-board-meet-tuesday-n-codorus-twp-s-request/3537588002/