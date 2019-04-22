Kathy Wright, director of women's programs for R.A.D. Systems, teaches airmen defensive techniques during a R.A.D. Systems class Sept. 18, 2012, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. (Photo: U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

Women interested in learning self-defense techniques can sign up for a free 12-hour course offered this summer by Spring Garden Township Police and York College's Department of Public Safety.

The class will be broken down into four evening sessions, each three hours long, according to Spring Garden Township Police Chief George Swartz.

The instructor for the course is township Officer Alisha Graybill, who will be teaching techniques from the R.A.D. Systems self-defense course. R.A.D. stands for Rape Aggression Defense.

According to R.A.D. Systems' website, more than 900,000 women across the United States have taken the course since 1989.

"The program is about giving women options and the confidence to not become the victim of an assault," Swartz said. "R.A.D. is a physical defense program that begins with awareness, prevention and risk reduction and progresses to teaching women easy and effective hands-on self-defense concepts and techniques."

The course classes run from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on:

Monday, July 22

Tuesday, July 23

Wednesday, July 31

Thursday, Aug. 1

The classes will be held at York College's Grumbacher Sport and Fitness Center, 899 S. Richland Ave., across the street from Rutter's Farm Store.

The training sessions include classroom and hand-on instruction, and they are for women only, according to the chief.

York College Director of Campus Safety Ed Bruder said York College and Spring Garden Township Police have partnered together to provide the program to the public for at least 16 years.

York College offers the self-defense course during the school year for its students, then offers the course again in the summer for members of the community.

Anyone interested in signing up must call Officer Graybill at 717-843-0851 or email her at agraybill@sgtpd.org.

For more information about R.A.D. Systems, check the company's website at www.rad-systems.com.

