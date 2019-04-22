Update 8:20 a.m. : The crash near Exit 24, Emigsville, was cleared, according to 511pa.com. Residual delays are expected.

Reported earlier: A crash on Interstate 83 is closing northbound lanes Monday morning.

PennDOT's traffic website 511pa.com reported that the crash closed lanes between Exit 24, Emigsville, and Exit 28, Strinestown about 6:45 a.m. Monday, April 22.

The website's traffic camera shows an overturned tractor-trailer near Exit 24.

The crash was initially reported about 6:25 a.m., according to York County 911 webcad.

As of about 7:25 a.m. Monday, the lanes remained closed.

UPDATE: Crash on I-83 northbound between Exit 24 - PA 238 and Exit 28 - PA 295. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) April 22, 2019

A crash on Interstate 83 near Exit 24, Emigsville, closed northbound lanes Monday morning. Photo courtesy of 511pa.com. (Photo: Submitted)

