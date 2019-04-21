St. John's Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St., hosted its annual Easter luncheon on Sunday, April 21, serving ham, sweet potatoes and more to at least 150 people.

For at least 10 years, St. John's has been opening its doors and kitchen to those in need of a place for dinner on Easter Sunday. Carry-out meals were available for police, firefighters, EMTs and other first responders who had to work on the holiday.

About 20 volunteers prepared 15 hams and all the trimmings as well as served the meal.

