Three people were killed in a crash late Saturday afternoon in Paradise Township.

The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched around 5:30 p.m. to a multi-vehicle crash in the 7300 block of Route 30, according to a news release from the office.

The crash reportedly occurred when an eastbound vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and struck another vehicle.

Deputy Coroners Karen Frank and Tania Zech pronounced both male drivers dead at the scene at 6:01 p.m.

A female passenger in the eastbound vehicle was taken to York Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:23 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There will be no autopsies, but routine toxicology tests will be done, the coroner’s office stated.

