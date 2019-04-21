Local obituaries for Sunday, April 21
Click to read Sunday's full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Black, Dolores
Bloom, Dorothy
Boyer, Carolyn
Chambers, William
Cunningham, Olivia
Dibert, M.
Dusman, June
Goodling, Sidney
Grey, Jack
Grove, Furhman
Holtzapple, William
Innerst, Jay
Knaub, Carolyn
Kroh, Sylvia
Lowery, Paul
Matthews, Dorothy
Powell, Mary
Stine, Kelley
Truett, John
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/04/21/local-obituaries-sunday-april-21/3533326002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.