A malfunction in the Met-Ed distribution circuit knocked out power to nearly 18,000 homes and businesses in York County on Good Friday, according to a company spokeswoman.

Calls about the power outage started coming into the York County 911 Center about 4 p.m. Friday, April 19, according to a 911 supervisor.

Met-Ed spokeswoman Jennifer Young told The York Dispatch that within an hour, the number of customers without power had dropped to about 12,500.

Outages are spread throughout the county, but are more concentrated in the southeastern portion of York County, according to Young.

Met-Ed's map of outages indicates the hardest-hit areas are in and around Red Lion, Shrewsbury, New Freedom and Stewartstown.

"We had a large circuit lockout," Young said. "Somewhere along the distribution circuit ... equipment has failed. ... That means everything downstream of that is locked out."

Met-Ed crews are driving along the distribution line to find the source, or sources, of the outage and will then fix whatever issues they find, she said.

"We hope to have everybody back in service by 6:30 (tonight) — and likely most people, if not all, before that," Young said late Friday afternoon.

