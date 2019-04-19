York City Mayor Michael Helfrich (Photo: Submitted)

York City Mayor Michael Helfrich is going bald.

A donor took Helfrich up on his $10,000 challenge to shave his head for the York City United St. Baldrick's Shave Event, which is raising money for childhood cancer.

Kevin Cramer, CEO and founder of Veloxity and Sapio Sciences, presented the $10,000 check on Friday, April 16. The donation solidifies Helfrich's participation in the Saturday event when York City Police officers and other city officials, including firefighters, will be auctioned off to have their heads shaved.

York City Lt. Roger Nestor said 33 people have signed up for the head shaving, and more will likely join in the day of.

Helfrich will kick off the head shaving at noon. The event runs, rain or shine, until 5 p.m.

With Cramer's donation, York City United surpassed its initial $10,000 goal. The event raised $17,000 by the Friday afternoon announcement, with a new goal set for $25,000.

It's a lofty goal — five times higher than the $5,000 St. Baldrick's recommends first time events aim for, Nestor said.

"We're York, we can go higher," he said.

Following Cramer's donation, Helfrich offered a new challenge to the community. For an additional $10,000 donation, his chief of staff Philip Given will also shave his head.

Yorkers have less than 24 hours to meet the mayor's challenge.

