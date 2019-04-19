PHOTOS: The Curious Little Playhouse is a downtown hub for kids
Marley Ruby, 2, of Shiloh, grocery shops with her friend Meadow Stough, 3, of Dover Township, left, while they play in the market at The Curious Little Playhouse, the new business at 41 W. Market St. in York City Friday, April 19, 2019. The interactive childrenÕs play place offers a variety of stations for kids. Jen Swanner is the owner of the business which staged a ribbon cutting earlier in the day. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
York County Commissioner Doug Hoke greets he White Rose City King, Lou Rivera, and Queen, Victoria Kageni-Woodard, outside a "castle" during a ribbon-cutting at The Curious Little Playhouse during the ribbon-cutting for the new business at 41 W. Market St. in York City, Friday, April 19, 2019. Kageni-Woodard is the owner of city boutique Gusa By Victoria, and Rivera is a candidate for York City Council. The interactive childrenÕs play place offers a variety of stations for kids to explore. Bill Kalina photo
York County Commissioner Doug Hoke greets he White Rose City King, Lou Rivera, and Queen, Victoria Kageni-Woodard, outside a "castle" during a ribbon-cutting at The Curious Little Playhouse during the ribbon-cutting for the new business at 41 W. Market St. in York City, Friday, April 19, 2019. Kageni-Woodard is the owner of city boutique Gusa By Victoria, and Rivera is a candidate for York City Council. The interactive childrenÕs play place offers a variety of stations for kids to explore. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
The Curious Little Playhouse owner Jen Swanner speaks during the ribbon-cutting for her new business at 41 W. Market St. in York City Friday, April 19, 2019. Officials, like city councilwoman Edquina Washington, left, attended. The interactive childrenÕs play place offers a variety of stations for kids. Bill Kalina photo
The Curious Little Playhouse owner Jen Swanner speaks during the ribbon-cutting for her new business at 41 W. Market St. in York City Friday, April 19, 2019. Officials, like city councilwoman Edquina Washington, left, attended. The interactive childrenÕs play place offers a variety of stations for kids. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Gatsby Feeser, 5, plays at The Curious Little Playhouse after a ribbon-cutting for the business at 41 W. Market St. in York City Friday, April 19, 2019. He is the stepson of Philip Given, owner of an adjacent business, York City Pretzel Company, which is partnering with the new interactive childrenÕs play place. Jen Swanner is the owner of the playhouse. Bill Kalina photo
Gatsby Feeser, 5, plays at The Curious Little Playhouse after a ribbon-cutting for the business at 41 W. Market St. in York City Friday, April 19, 2019. He is the stepson of Philip Given, owner of an adjacent business, York City Pretzel Company, which is partnering with the new interactive childrenÕs play place. Jen Swanner is the owner of the playhouse. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Marley Ruby, 2, of Shiloh, left, and Meadow Stough, 3, of Dover Township, play in the market at The Curious Little Playhouse, the new business at 41 W. Market St. in York City Friday, April 19, 2019. The interactive childrenÕs play place offers a variety of stations for kids. Jen Swanner is the owner of the business which staged a ribbon cutting earlier in the day. Bill Kalina photo
Marley Ruby, 2, of Shiloh, left, and Meadow Stough, 3, of Dover Township, play in the market at The Curious Little Playhouse, the new business at 41 W. Market St. in York City Friday, April 19, 2019. The interactive childrenÕs play place offers a variety of stations for kids. Jen Swanner is the owner of the business which staged a ribbon cutting earlier in the day. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Attendees record a ribbon-cutting outside The Curious Little Playhouse, a new business at 41 W. Market St. in York City Friday, April 19, 2019. The interactive childrenÕs play place offers a variety of stations for kids. Bill Kalina photo
Attendees record a ribbon-cutting outside The Curious Little Playhouse, a new business at 41 W. Market St. in York City Friday, April 19, 2019. The interactive childrenÕs play place offers a variety of stations for kids. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Gatsby Feeser, 5, plays at The Curious Little Playhouse after a ribbon-cutting for the business at 41 W. Market St. in York City Friday, April 19, 2019. He is the stepson of Philip Given, owner of an adjacent business, York City Pretzel Company, which is partnering with the new interactive childrenÕs play place. Jen Swanner is the owner of the playhouse. Bill Kalina photo
Gatsby Feeser, 5, plays at The Curious Little Playhouse after a ribbon-cutting for the business at 41 W. Market St. in York City Friday, April 19, 2019. He is the stepson of Philip Given, owner of an adjacent business, York City Pretzel Company, which is partnering with the new interactive childrenÕs play place. Jen Swanner is the owner of the playhouse. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
The Curious Little Playhouse held a ribbon-cutting for the new business at 41 W. Market St. in York City Friday, April 19, 2019. The interactive childrenÕs play place offers a variety of stations for kids. Bill Kalina photo
The Curious Little Playhouse held a ribbon-cutting for the new business at 41 W. Market St. in York City Friday, April 19, 2019. The interactive childrenÕs play place offers a variety of stations for kids. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    There's a new theater in downtown York. There's also a new school, market, diner and castle. 

    At The Curious Little Playhouse, 41 W. Market St., York's youngest residents are invited to let their imaginations run wild in themed play areas. 

    "When my kids were little we would go to some of the local kid venues, but there really wasn't anything in downtown York to participate in," playhouse owner Jen Swanner said.

    Swanner has lived in Hanover for about 20 years, where she raised her three children. 

    Her vision for the playhouse came from what her children would've enjoyed playing with, and where she would've wanted to bring them as a parent, she said. 

    "I mixed my marketing skills with my mommy skills and this is sort of where I landed," she said. 

    The Curious Little Playhouse is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday,  9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Mondays are open for groups only. 

    The playhouse is also available for children's birthday parties. 

    There's also an art station and dress-up area. 

    "Imagination is absolutely key for kids' development. That was always important to me as a parent when my kids were younger," Swanner said. "Imagination is sort of imperative to their education."

