Amid turmoil, Southwestern Regional Police chief says he's resigning
On Thursday, Southwestern Regional Police Chief Greg Bean announced his resignation effective in June.
Bean, who has been chief since the department's creation in 2002, will be leaving the department after accepting another job with the PA Chiefs of Police Association in Harrisburg, he said in a news release.
His resignation is effective June 5.
The chief's resignation comes amid turmoil caused by North Codorus Township officials voting to leave the regional department by the end of the year.
The department serves Manheim Township, Heidelberg Township, and Spring Grove as well.
North Codorus Township officials have cited rising costs, among other things, as the reason behind the departure. The township pays about $1 million a year for police services, or roughly half the yearly police budget.
In Bean's Thursday release, he said he is confident that police board members will find a solution.
The chief said he recommended an officer within Southwestern Regional to take the leadership role in the department.
