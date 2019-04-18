Share This Story!
Flash flood watch issued for York County
The National Weather Service said the watch will go into effect 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, and last until 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20.
Flash flood watch issued for York County
A flash flood watch has been issued for York County starting Friday afternoon.
The National Weather Service said the watch will go into effect at 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, and last until 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20.
A cold front could bring heavy shower and thunderstorms Friday, which could cause flooding, according to the weather service.
There could be flooding in normal low-lying and poor drainage areas and also along some regional streams and creeks, the weather service said.
Adams, Lancaster, Cumberland and Dauphin counties are included in the watch as well.
