A flash flood watch has been issued for York County starting Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said the watch will go into effect at 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, and last until 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20.

A cold front could bring heavy shower and thunderstorms Friday, which could cause flooding, according to the weather service.

There could be flooding in normal low-lying and poor drainage areas and also along some regional streams and creeks, the weather service said.

Adams, Lancaster, Cumberland and Dauphin counties are included in the watch as well.

 

