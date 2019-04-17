FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at a campaign rally for Pennsylvania candidates in Philadelphia. With Wolfâs second term effectively underway, perhaps the biggest question in Pennsylvaniaâs Capitol is how Republicans who control the Legislature will re-emerge after suffering losses in the Nov. 6 election. The Republican majorities remain substantial, but theyâre going to be the smallest since Wolf became governor in 2015. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Photo: Matt Rourke / AP)

A project set to replace deteriorating sewer pipes in Delta Borough is receiving a $650,000 state loan, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday, April 17.

It's part of a $69 million investment for 20 drinking water, wastewater, storm water and non-point source projects across 14 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority.

Delta Borough Municipal Authority is the only municipality in York County to receive funding as part of the investment, according to the announcement.

The loan will help install 5,282 feet of pipe, 66 inlets, 10 headwalls and 295 feet of swales. The new equipment will alleviate flooding on private property and runoff into streams caused by collapsing storm sewer pipes.

More: More than 300 untested rape kits across state, auditor general says

More: York County to host spotted lanternfly permit training

More: York lacks online access to campaign finance records

The 20 projects demonstrate a "commitment to investing in clean water for Pennsylvanians," Wolf said in a statement.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/04/17/650-k-state-loan-alleviate-delta-borough-flooding/3496908002/