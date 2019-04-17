A project set to replace deteriorating sewer pipes in Delta Borough is receiving a $650,000 state loan, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday, April 17.
It's part of a $69 million investment for 20 drinking water, wastewater, storm water and non-point source projects across 14 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority.
Delta Borough Municipal Authority is the only municipality in York County to receive funding as part of the investment, according to the announcement.
The loan will help install 5,282 feet of pipe, 66 inlets, 10 headwalls and 295 feet of swales. The new equipment will alleviate flooding on private property and runoff into streams caused by collapsing storm sewer pipes.
