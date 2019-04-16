Businesses from surrounding counties can come to York County for spotted lanternfly permit training on Thursday, April 25.

The Penn State Extension and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture are partnering to offer the permit training 9-11 a.m. at the York County Annex, 112 Pleasant Acres Road. It is one of 14 training sessions offered across the state. Capacity for the York County location is 50 people.

The course is also offered free online at https://extension.psu.edu/spotted-lanternfly-permit-training, where businesses can also register for the in-person session.

The spotted lanternfly is native to parts of southeast Asia. It was discovered in Berks County in 2014 and has spread to 13 counties in the state. The invasive species was found in Virginia in 2017 and in New Jersey last year.

The insect feeds on the sap of plants and can cause significant damage, according to the Penn State Extension.

York County is just outside of the quarantine zone, which includes Dauphin, Lebanon and Lancaster counties. Businesses operating in the quarantine zone must have permits to move equipment and goods within and outside of the zone.

The course will teach employees about the spotted lanternfly life cycle and how to identify each stage of life. They will also learn how to find and destroy the spotted lanternfly and its egg masses.

After presentations by Penn State Exertion and the Department of Agriculture, participants will take an exam; a score greater than 70% is needed to pass.

