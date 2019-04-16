Those who need to take Wyndamere Road going northbound should use this detour. Photo courtesy of Fairview Township Police. (Photo: Submitted)

Construction on a Fairview Township road starting Monday, April 22, is expected to affect traffic for about two months.

Fairview Township Police said in a news release that construction on Yorktown Road will close the road south of the intersection with Route 177, Wyndamere Road, starting Monday.

Wyndamere Road and Industrial Drive will be open during the construction.

The following detours have been planned during the construction for drivers on Interstate 83:

Drivers traveling north on I-83 who need to get to Wyndamere Road can take Exit 35, Lewisberry, turn right at the ramp, then right onto Route 177 to get to the Industrial Drive intersection.

Drivers going southbound on I-83 who need to access Wyndamere Road can take Exit 33, Yocumtown, turn right then left to get onto I-83 north, then take Exit 35, according to the release.

To get to Yorktown Road south of the closure, drivers traveling north on I-83 can take Exit 36, Fishing Creek Road, turn left then right and follow the signs to I-83 south, then get off at Exit 35, Lewisberry, according to police.

Motorists going southbound can take Exit 35 to get to Yorktown Road.

