A wind advisory has been issued for York County Monday.

The National Weather Service said winds could reach 15 to 25 mph, with gusts of up to 50 mph during the day Monday, April 15.

The advisory lasts from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Strong winds could blow down tree limbs, and could cause isolated power outages, according to the weather service.

Adams, Cumberland, Lancaster, and Dauphin counties are included in the advisory as well.

