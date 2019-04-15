More than 2,000 people took part in the first ever Genesis Church Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday.

The event was originally planned as a "'helicopter egg drop," but weather conditions kept the aircraft grounded.

That didn't stop more than 1,000 children from running onto the field to gather 20 bright plastic eggs filled with candy each. Volunteers at the church filled 30,000 such eggs for the event over the past few weeks, according to Children's Ministry Director Jenn Farris.

Included in the treat-filled eggs were prize eggs for each age group including gift cards for Carter's and Hickory Falls and the grand prize, a $500 gift certificate for a family to Great Wolf Lodge.

Genesis Church might be a new name, but Grace Fellowship, located on Seven Valleys Road, is well known in the area. According to Student Ministries Pastor Brandon Vieth, the original meeting minutes stated that Grace Fellowship was to be a temporary name. The church continued on for 26 years until recently, when church leadership decided it was time to make the change.

Grace Fellowship officially changes its name to Genesis Church on Easter Sunday, April 21. The church has several events planned, including a launch party on Sunday, April 28, and a Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, May 4.

