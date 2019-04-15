Share This Story!
Two-alarm fire rages through Wrightsville house
Watch video of flames raging out of the rear windows of the brick building
Flames pour from windows of a Wrightsville home in the 200 block of Walnut Street as firefighters battle the blaze on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Firefighters battling a two-alarm blaze at a Wrightsville home have been ordered to evacuate the building.
About 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 15, a York County 911 supervisor confirmed crews were fighting a working fire in the 200 block of Walnut Street.
At about 12:50 p.m., firefighters inside the burning building were ordered via radio transmissions to evacuate right away.
The 911 supervisor who announced the emergency evacuation over the radio stated the duty chief at the scene had determined the floors weren't safe to stand on.
After crew members got out, firefighters turned their attention to pulling water hoses out of the building too, according to officials at the scene.
Crews were still fighting the fire as of 1:50 p.m.
Check back later for updates.
