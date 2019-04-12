The annual St. Baldrick's head shaving event was held Saturday, May 5 at Red Lion Fire Company Station 34. Over 50 local volunteers signed up to go bald with the goal of raising $25,000 for childhood cancer research. (Photo: Maria Yohn)

When two York City firefighters fell in the line of duty last year, Lancaster City police and fire came in to help its White Rose brothers and sisters.

Now, a year later, the York City Police Department is joining one of Lancaster City's traditions, a fundraising effort for St. Baldrick's Foundation, a nonprofit organization raising money to fight childhood cancer.

“Because of the way the stepped in and helped out York City last year, this is kind of our way of saying 'thank you,'" York City Lt. Roger Nestor said.

Nestor, who is in charge of community services for the York City Police Department, said Lancaster City has been doing the event, in which the city's officers, firefighters, and officials shave their heads for charity, for over 10 years.

'A blast': The lieutenant said York City will host its own event at Cherry Lane Park from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20, which comes one week after Lancaster City Police holds its fundraiser.

“It’s going to be a blast — I can’t wait,” Nestor said.

At the event York City Police officers and other city officials, including firefighters, will be auctioned off to have their heads shaved.

As of Thursday, April 11, Nestor said 32 people have signed up for the head shaving.

Some officers were allowed to grow their hair and beards out, so long as they agreed to have it shaved off during the event and they donated $50 to the cause. Nestor said 15 officers have so far agreed to it.

All the officers involved will be in uniform.

“We want people to see that, 'hey we’re just like you guys, and we’re going to join in,'" Nestor said.

There will be live music, food, and drinks at the event.

Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said the event is designed for the community to meet both the fire department and the police department.

“It’s going to be a fun-filled day,” he said.

At least two representatives from Lancaster City will be making an appearance during York City's event, according to Nestor. York City Police Chief Troy Bankert and Deardorff planned on attending Lancaster City's event Saturday.

York City Mayor Michael Helfrich has said he will shave his head if someone makes a single donation of $10,000.

In addition to the St. Baldrick's event, Downtown Inc will be hosting its Go Green event in the block between North Beaver Street and North Pershing Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. That area will be blocked off to traffic during the events, Nestor said.

“It’s just going to be one giant event where the community’s going to be interacting, not just with us, but other city entities," the lieutenant said.

Those who wish to donate to the cause may do so here.

Deardorff said the goal is to reach $10,000 in donations.

