York County saw an increase in home sales and median sale price in the first three months of 2019 compared to 2018, according to a Realtors Association of York and Adams County report.

In York County, 1,253 homes were sold, a 7% increase from the same period last year. The median sale price, $174,900, is a 6% increase from last year, according to the report.

In the neighboring Adams County, 221 homes were sold, a 2% increase. The median sale price, $179,000, is a 6% increase from last year.

Heather Kreiger, the realtor association president, attributed a drop in interest rates for "increase in motivation among buyers to purchase now."

Hanover School District saw the largest increase in York County, with a 59% increase year over year. The median price of homes sold in Hanover decreased by 2%. Prices fell from $152,900 to $150,000.

In York City School District, home sales decreased by 12%, but the median price increased by 35%, the largest price increase of any school district in the county. The median price rose from $49,900 to $67,250.

