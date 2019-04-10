York County home sales, median price up from 2018
York County saw an increase in home sales and median sale price in the first three months of 2019 compared to 2018, according to a Realtors Association of York and Adams County report.
In York County, 1,253 homes were sold, a 7% increase from the same period last year. The median sale price, $174,900, is a 6% increase from last year, according to the report.
In the neighboring Adams County, 221 homes were sold, a 2% increase. The median sale price, $179,000, is a 6% increase from last year.
Heather Kreiger, the realtor association president, attributed a drop in interest rates for "increase in motivation among buyers to purchase now."
Hanover School District saw the largest increase in York County, with a 59% increase year over year. The median price of homes sold in Hanover decreased by 2%. Prices fell from $152,900 to $150,000.
In York City School District, home sales decreased by 12%, but the median price increased by 35%, the largest price increase of any school district in the county. The median price rose from $49,900 to $67,250.
