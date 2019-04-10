Residents helped rescue a man from a burning car on the corner of Market Street and George Street in York City on Saturday March 9, according to the fire department (Photo courtesy of the York City Fire Department). (Photo: Submitted)

A 77-year-old man who was pulled from his burning vehicle by a group of good Samaritans a month ago has died.

On Wednesday, April 10, York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said he received official notification that Gary Kraybill had died of complications from the burns he suffered in the fire, which happened about 11:20 a.m. March 9.

Lehigh County Coroner Eric Minnich said Kraybill, of York City, died Tuesday, April 9, at Lehigh Valley Hospice Inpatient Unit on 17th Street in Allentown.

Minnich said he ruled the cause of Kraybill's death as complications from his burns and ruled the death accidental.

When York City fire and rescue crews arrived at the corner of George and Market streets, they found that Kraybill had already been pulled from his burning car, Deardorff said at the time.

The fire started after Kraybill dropped a cigarette inside his car, the chief confirmed.

Deardorff said he suspects the reason Kraybill didn't get out of the burning car was because he was suffering from some dementia.

The chief praised the group of people who spotted the blaze and rescued Kraybill from it.

"We were very fortunate they were there that day," he said; otherwise, Kraybill's burns likely would have been far more severe.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

