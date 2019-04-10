PHOTOS: Distinguished Young Women of York County
Lily Haugh, Northeastern High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Sophia Andia, Eastern York High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Emily Vergara-Pimentel, William Penn High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Olivia Smeltzer, Dallastown Area High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Kendall O'Keefe, Northeastern High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Emma Hynson, South Western High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Paige Gordon, York Catholic High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Grace Anne Shaw, Kennard-Dale High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Abigail Frey, Dover Area High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Rylee Montalbano, Northeastern High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Annabelle Bowman, Central York High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Isabelle Oropeza, Hanover High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Taylor Forry, Northeastern High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Mary Dick, York Catholic High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Ellery Nakielny, Home School Association, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Nicole Gross, South Western High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Mackenzie Jenkins, Northeastern High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Ashley Zane, Central York High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Alaina Uricheck, York Catholic High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Madeline Furino, Eastern York High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Emma Trump, Delone Catholic High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Chloe Barlett, Northeastern High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Ivy Snyder, Spring Grove High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Isabella Jensen, Eastern York High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Andrea Hebel, Susquehannock High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Rayven Dickson, William Penn High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Olivia Riek, Northeastern High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Leah Kreiger, Red Lion Area High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Charlotte Long, Central York High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
Katie Hoster, South Western High School, Distinguished Young Women of York County participant.
    The Distinguished Young Women of York County scholarship program has announced its 2019 participants.

    Students from 14 different schools and the Home School Association will be featured this year — the most from Northeastern High School, with seven participants.

    About $40,000 in scholarships will be awarded for performance in academic achievement, interview, talent, fitness and self expression in an annual competition, the release states.

    Now in its 54th year, the program competition will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at Central York High School.

    Seats must be reserved by contacting Scott Reeser at scottrdyw@gmail.com

    A number of community businesses and organizations, including York Traditions Bank, York College, the Arthur J. and Lee R. Glatfelter Foundation and Reliance Student Transportation are sponsoring the event.

    A full list of participants, with their talents, are included below:

    Central York High School: Annabelle Bowman, xylophone; Ashley Zane, dance; Charlotte Long, vocal

    Dallastown Area High School: Olivia Smeltzer,  piano

    Delone Catholic High School: Emma Trump; ballet  

    Dover Area High School: Abigail Frey, vocal

    Eastern York High School: Sofia Andia, vocal; Madeline Furino, viola; Isabella Jensen, vocal                  

    Hanover Senior High School: Isabelle Oropeza, vocal

    Home School Association: Ellery Nakielny, dance

    Kennard-Dale High School: Grace Anne Shaw, clarinet

    Northeastern High School: Lilly Haugh, dance; Kendall O’Keefe, vocal; Rylee Montalbano, dance; Taylor Forry, violin; Mackenzie Jenkins, vocal; Chloe Barlett, clarinet; Olivia Riek, euphonium

    Red Lion Area High School: Leah Kreiger, violin

    South Western High School: Emma Hynson, violin; Nicole Gross, cello; Katie Hoster, dance            

    Spring Grove Area High School: Ivy Snyder, piano

    Susquehannock High School: Andrea Hebel, violin

    William Penn Senior High School: Emily Vergara-Pimentel, spoken word; Rayven Dickson, vocal

    York Catholic High School: Paige Gordon, vocal; Mary Dick, vocal; Alaina Uricheck, vocal                                                                                           

