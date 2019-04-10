The Distinguished Young Women of York County scholarship program has announced its 2019 participants.

Students from 14 different schools and the Home School Association will be featured this year — the most from Northeastern High School, with seven participants.

About $40,000 in scholarships will be awarded for performance in academic achievement, interview, talent, fitness and self expression in an annual competition, the release states.

More: Meet 2018's Distinguished Young Women of York County

More: West York student wins local Distinguished Young Women title

Now in its 54th year, the program competition will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at Central York High School.

Seats must be reserved by contacting Scott Reeser at scottrdyw@gmail.com

A number of community businesses and organizations, including York Traditions Bank, York College, the Arthur J. and Lee R. Glatfelter Foundation and Reliance Student Transportation are sponsoring the event.

A full list of participants, with their talents, are included below:

Central York High School: Annabelle Bowman, xylophone; Ashley Zane, dance; Charlotte Long, vocal

Dallastown Area High School: Olivia Smeltzer, piano

Delone Catholic High School: Emma Trump; ballet

Dover Area High School: Abigail Frey, vocal

Eastern York High School: Sofia Andia, vocal; Madeline Furino, viola; Isabella Jensen, vocal

Hanover Senior High School: Isabelle Oropeza, vocal

Home School Association: Ellery Nakielny, dance

Kennard-Dale High School: Grace Anne Shaw, clarinet

Northeastern High School: Lilly Haugh, dance; Kendall O’Keefe, vocal; Rylee Montalbano, dance; Taylor Forry, violin; Mackenzie Jenkins, vocal; Chloe Barlett, clarinet; Olivia Riek, euphonium

Red Lion Area High School: Leah Kreiger, violin

South Western High School: Emma Hynson, violin; Nicole Gross, cello; Katie Hoster, dance

Spring Grove Area High School: Ivy Snyder, piano

Susquehannock High School: Andrea Hebel, violin

William Penn Senior High School: Emily Vergara-Pimentel, spoken word; Rayven Dickson, vocal

York Catholic High School: Paige Gordon, vocal; Mary Dick, vocal; Alaina Uricheck, vocal

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/04/10/distinguished-young-women-york-county-participants-announced/3415166002/