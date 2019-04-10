Distinguished Young Women of York County participants announced
The Distinguished Young Women of York County scholarship program has announced its 2019 participants.
Students from 14 different schools and the Home School Association will be featured this year — the most from Northeastern High School, with seven participants.
About $40,000 in scholarships will be awarded for performance in academic achievement, interview, talent, fitness and self expression in an annual competition, the release states.
Now in its 54th year, the program competition will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at Central York High School.
Seats must be reserved by contacting Scott Reeser at scottrdyw@gmail.com
A number of community businesses and organizations, including York Traditions Bank, York College, the Arthur J. and Lee R. Glatfelter Foundation and Reliance Student Transportation are sponsoring the event.
A full list of participants, with their talents, are included below:
Central York High School: Annabelle Bowman, xylophone; Ashley Zane, dance; Charlotte Long, vocal
Dallastown Area High School: Olivia Smeltzer, piano
Delone Catholic High School: Emma Trump; ballet
Dover Area High School: Abigail Frey, vocal
Eastern York High School: Sofia Andia, vocal; Madeline Furino, viola; Isabella Jensen, vocal
Hanover Senior High School: Isabelle Oropeza, vocal
Home School Association: Ellery Nakielny, dance
Kennard-Dale High School: Grace Anne Shaw, clarinet
Northeastern High School: Lilly Haugh, dance; Kendall O’Keefe, vocal; Rylee Montalbano, dance; Taylor Forry, violin; Mackenzie Jenkins, vocal; Chloe Barlett, clarinet; Olivia Riek, euphonium
Red Lion Area High School: Leah Kreiger, violin
South Western High School: Emma Hynson, violin; Nicole Gross, cello; Katie Hoster, dance
Spring Grove Area High School: Ivy Snyder, piano
Susquehannock High School: Andrea Hebel, violin
William Penn Senior High School: Emily Vergara-Pimentel, spoken word; Rayven Dickson, vocal
York Catholic High School: Paige Gordon, vocal; Mary Dick, vocal; Alaina Uricheck, vocal
