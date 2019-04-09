Severe thunderstorm with high wind and hail possible in York County Tuesday
York County could see a severe thunderstorm with strong wind and possibly hail Tuesday afternoon.
Bill Gartner, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in State College, said Tuesday morning that there is a possibility for strong storms later in the day.
With a severe thunderstorm there could be strong winds or hail, he said.
"It's possible — it's not going to be widespread," Gartner said.
Wind speeds could reach 58 mph or above, he said.
The weather service said isolated showers are possible between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., and a thunderstorm is possible after 2 p.m.
In York County, forecasters are anticipating a high of 76 and a low of 41 Tuesday.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/04/09/severe-thunderstorm-high-wind-and-hail-possible-york-county-tuesday/3408826002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.