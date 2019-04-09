Buy Photo thunderstorm logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County could see a severe thunderstorm with strong wind and possibly hail Tuesday afternoon.

Bill Gartner, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in State College, said Tuesday morning that there is a possibility for strong storms later in the day.

With a severe thunderstorm there could be strong winds or hail, he said.

"It's possible — it's not going to be widespread," Gartner said.

Wind speeds could reach 58 mph or above, he said.

The weather service said isolated showers are possible between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., and a thunderstorm is possible after 2 p.m.

In York County, forecasters are anticipating a high of 76 and a low of 41 Tuesday.

