Timothy Edwards (Photo: Submitted)

Police are searching for a missing endangered Manchester Township man who was last seen Monday night.

State police said Tuesday, April 8, that Timothy Edwards, 55, was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black T-shirt, black sweat pants, and black sneakers about 6 p.m. Monday, April 7, on Greenbriar Road.

He is 6-foot-1, weighing 232 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a full beard.

Edwards is at special risk of harm or injury and might be confused, police said.

Anyone with information on Edwards is asked to call Northern York County Regional Police at (717) 854-5571 or by calling 911.

