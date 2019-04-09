. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected March 20 through April 3:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

Inspected March 20, 2019

Cheddar’s Casual Café, Manchester Township

o Cut leafy greens, cut tomatoes various sauces/dressings were held at 59 - 62 °F, in the server salad preparation area, rather than 41°F or below as required. 16.5 lb of foods discarded were valued at $24.75 by Manager.

o Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous fresh brewed tea without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.

o Cleaned and sanitized utensils - forks located in server area, are stored with food contact surfaces / food or lip area exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees.

o Corners of floor inside the walk in cooler and oil dunnage rack area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

o A working container of sanitizer was stored on the same shelf with crackers and single use items on the server line and working container of sanitizer was on counter directly behind cutting board and beside bacon.

o Observed old date labels from previous uses on pans stacked and stored as clean. Water overflowing from food warmer observed dripping on food pans stacked and stored as clean.

o Table mounted can opener cutting blade, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

o Underside of mixer motor house - area directly over exposed food when in use, a food contact surface, was observed to have dried crusted food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

o Food facility unable to provide documentation for monitoring of critical control points, and corrective actions in the HACCP plan submitted to and approved by the Department. Documentation for today is not completed to time of inspection. Cooling logs for previous two days were not available/were not provided when requested.

o The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection

o Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in food warmer area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

o Mops are not being hung to air dry.

o Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in bain marie equipment located on cook’s line.

o Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed sprayer connection at the pre-rinse sink leaking.

Note: Cheddar's Casual Café was deemed in compliance on March 26.

Inspected March 26, 2019

Warrington Farm Meats, Franklin Township

o Employees are using the 3-bay sink to wash hands.

o Observed wet wiping cloths in the soap bucket, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

o Handwash sink was removed from the deli cutting area and moved into a separate prep area that is separated by a door. The handwash sink is not currently working due to a leak.

Pizza Boli’s, York City

o Procedure for cleaning up vomiting and diarrheal was provided to facility manager at the time of this audit. Clean up kit for Vomiting and diarrheal events was not on-hand at the time of this audit.

o Prepared food (macaroni & cheese, mixed garden salads) were held at 50.0 °F, in the above counter refrigerator unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.

o Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food (macaroni & cheese) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk-in refrigerator, is not being date marked.

o Shelf mounted manual can opener had noticeable food residue on utensil and is not being cleaned between use.

o Flooring in the food preparation area is cracked with missing tile pieces and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

o Numerous glue boards on floor of food preparation area with dead insects. Facility has contract with Pest Control Applicator for monthly services.

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Food ingredients stored in plastic bins in the food preparation area were not labeled with common name.

o Observed carbonated beverages stored directly on the floor in food prep area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Facility manager claimed he just received items and moved items to an appropriate storage area. Invoice verified manager's remarks.

o Baking equipment not being cleaned every 24 hrs. Pizza oven had noticeable food residue on movable racks.

o Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Three bay ware washing sink mounted on 2 x 4 wood studs saturated with dirt and soil.

o Ceiling in the food preparation area has paint peeling over food preparation area and runs the risk of falling into food during food preparation

o Fluorescent lights are not shielded or shatter proof over the food preparation area

Inspected March 28, 2019



Denny’s, 1199 Loucks Road, York City



o The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.



o Interior of ice cream cooler is damaged and in need of repair. Damaged toaster master drawer does not close properly-needs repaired.



o Underneath all units has accumulation of debris- Needs cleaning underneath all cooking and service areas. Underneath microwave in cooking area has accumulation of food debris. Shelf above prep cooler dirty to touch. Salt and pepper shakers dirty to sight and touch Accumulation of grease build up along sides of all cooking equipment.



o Single service items such as coffee filters and coffee stirrers, were found uncovered in the coffee area.



o Damaged ceiling area inside dish room in need of repair.



o Uncovered dressing in prep area near the dining room.

In compliance:

Inspected March 20, 2019

o St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hanover

o New China, Newberry Township

Inspected March 21, 2019

o Shiloh Fire Company, West Manchester Township

o Shiloh Beverage Outlet Inc., West Manchester Township

o No 1 Szechuan Chinese, Shrewsbury

o Dunkin Donuts, Dover Township

o Red Land Senior High School, Fairview Township

o Homegoods, Manchester Township

o Golden Crust Pizza, Red Lion

o Fairview Elementary School, Fairview Township

o Brother’s Pizza, Fairview Township

o Arby’s, Manchester Township

Inspected March 22, 2019

o York Country Day School, Spring Garden Township

o The Grill, Spring Garden Township

o Susquehannock High School, Shrewsbury Township

o Southern Elementary School, Shrewsbury Township

o Sam’s Club, Springettsbury Township

o Rite Aid, Windsor Township

o Guacamole Specialists, Springettsbury Township

Inspected March 25, 2019

o Walgreen’s, Springettsbury Township

o Sushi Do at Little Run Lodge, York College, Spring Garden Township

o Subway, Shrewsbury

o Senior Life York, Springettsbury Township

o Patriot Café/Congressional Room, West Manchester Township

o Mamma’s Pizza and Restaurant, Loganville

o Loganville-Springfield Elementary School, Loganville

o Laser Alleys, Springettsbury Township

o Interstate 83, Conewago Township

o Dallastown Area Intermediate School, Springfield Township

o Arby’s, Springettsbury Township

Inspected March 26, 2019

o Rite Aid, York City

o Subway, Springettsbury Township

o Marcello’s Pizza, Wrightsville

o Little Elephant, Springettsbury Township

o Eastern York High School, Lower Windsor Township

o Cool Creek Golf Club, Hellam Township

o Ben and Scooter’s, West Manheim Township

Inspected March 27, 2019

o Studio 29, York City

Inspected April 2, 2019

o Sarah’s Creamery, Dover

Inspected April 3, 2019

o Adam Ice Cream, York City

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/04/09/latest-york-county-food-inspections-four-out-compliance/3409010002/