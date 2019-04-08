PHOTOS: Teams compete in Flyball tournament
More than 40 teams compete in the Clean Break Flyball tournament at the Yellow Breeches Sports Complex in New Cumberland, Sunday, April 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
More than 40 teams compete in the Clean Break Flyball tournament at the Yellow Breeches Sports Complex in New Cumberland, Sunday, April 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
More than 40 teams compete in the Clean Break Flyball tournament at the Yellow Breeches Sports Complex in New Cumberland, Sunday, April 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
More than 40 teams compete in the Clean Break Flyball tournament at the Yellow Breeches Sports Complex in New Cumberland, Sunday, April 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
More than 40 teams compete in the Clean Break Flyball tournament at the Yellow Breeches Sports Complex in New Cumberland, Sunday, April 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
More than 40 teams compete in the Clean Break Flyball tournament at the Yellow Breeches Sports Complex in New Cumberland, Sunday, April 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
More than 40 teams compete in the Clean Break Flyball tournament at the Yellow Breeches Sports Complex in New Cumberland, Sunday, April 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
More than 40 teams compete in the Clean Break Flyball tournament at the Yellow Breeches Sports Complex in New Cumberland, Sunday, April 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
More than 40 teams compete in the Clean Break Flyball tournament at the Yellow Breeches Sports Complex in New Cumberland, Sunday, April 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Bonzai, a one-eyed border collie on team Clean Break Flyball clears a jump on her way to the ball box as more than 40 teams compete in the Clean Break Flyball tournament at the Yellow Breeches Sports Complex in New Cumberland, Sunday, April 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Cookie Monster, a deaf Boston terrier, makes the turn off the ball box as more than 40 teams compete in the Clean Break Flyball tournament at the Yellow Breeches Sports Complex in New Cumberland, Sunday, April 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
More than 40 teams compete in the Clean Break Flyball tournament at the Yellow Breeches Sports Complex in New Cumberland, Sunday, April 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Raquel Neighoff of Marietta launches her black lab Riot as team Flyball Dogs Anonymous from Wrightsville compete against 40 other teams in the Clean Break Flyball tournament at the Yellow Breeches Sports Complex in New Cumberland, Sunday, April 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
More than 40 teams compete in the Clean Break Flyball tournament at the Yellow Breeches Sports Complex in New Cumberland, Sunday, April 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Vega, a Belgium malinois, clears a jump while heading to the finish line as more than 40 teams compete in the Clean Break Flyball tournament at the Yellow Breeches Sports Complex in New Cumberland, Sunday, April 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Tristan, a 9-year-old corgie, from Virginia, takes a practice run as more than 40 teams compete in the Clean Break Flyball tournament at the Yellow Breeches Sports Complex in New Cumberland, Sunday, April 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
    More than 200 dogs in more than 40 teams took part in the Clean Break Flyball tournament at the Yellow Breeches Sports Complex in New Cumberland over the weekend.

    Sponsored by Clean Break Flyball, a team from York, teams of four dogs relay raced side-by-side over a 51-foot-long course.

    Each dog must run over four jumps, trigger a flyball box, releasing the ball, retrieve the ball and return over the jumps. The next dog can't cross the start/finish line until the previous dog has returned over all four jumps and reached the line. The first team to have all four dogs complete the course clean wins the heat.  

    Competing dogs earn points not only for the team but also individually so they can earn National American Flyball Association titles.

     

