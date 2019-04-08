More than 200 dogs in more than 40 teams took part in the Clean Break Flyball tournament at the Yellow Breeches Sports Complex in New Cumberland over the weekend.

Sponsored by Clean Break Flyball, a team from York, teams of four dogs relay raced side-by-side over a 51-foot-long course.

Each dog must run over four jumps, trigger a flyball box, releasing the ball, retrieve the ball and return over the jumps. The next dog can't cross the start/finish line until the previous dog has returned over all four jumps and reached the line. The first team to have all four dogs complete the course clean wins the heat.

Buy Photo Cookie Monster, a deaf Boston terrier, makes the turn off the ball box as more than 40 teams compete in the Clean Break Flyball tournament at the Yellow Breeches Sports Complex in New Cumberland, Sunday, April 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Competing dogs earn points not only for the team but also individually so they can earn National American Flyball Association titles.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/04/08/more-than-200-dogs-compete-flyball-event-new-cumberland/3395371002/