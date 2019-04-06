Two eagles hatched in a nest in Codorus State Park that is broadcast on a 24-hour live-stream (Photo courtesy of the Hanover Eagle Cam Facebook group). (Photo: Submitted)

Two bald eaglets hatched in a nest at Codorus State Park broadcast on a 24-7 Hanover Eagle Cam live-stream hosted by HDOnTap and Hawk Mountain Sanctuary.

The hatchlings — or "little bobble-heads "— joined their parents this week, said Karen Lippy, Hanover eagle expert. The first hatched around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 4; the second followed early on Saturday morning.

Based on an online contest, their names will likely be Stars and Stripes — keeping up with their patriotic parents, Liberty and Freedom.

Now that they're out of their shells, the "bunking begins," Lippy said. The eagles will bunk each other on the head as they determine which will become the dominant bird. The older eagle is asserting dominance for now, but that may change as it has in the past, Lippy said.

More: Footage shows Hanover eagle choking on fishing line, hook

More: Bald eagle Liberty lays her first egg

More: Hellam Twp. family watches and films as black bear snacks on birdseed

As the eagles age it will be easier to determine their sex. Based on behavior and size, eagle cam viewers can decipher a male from a female, with females growing larger, Lippy said.

In around six weeks, the public can expect to see the eagles "exercising their wings," she said.

If all goes well this season, Stars and Stripes will become the 20th eagles to fledge in the Hanover nest since 2004, she said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/04/06/two-eagles-hatch-hanover-nest/3386515002/