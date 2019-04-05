The driver of this truck escaped serious injury when he crashed into a utility pole, snapping it, on Mount Pisgah Road in Hellam Twp. on April 5, 2019. (Photo: Courtesy of Hellam Twp. Police)

Hellam Township Police are warning drivers to avoid Mount Pisgah Road after a one-vehicle crash caused a utility pole to snap, which downed live electric lines.

The crash happened about 10:45 a.m. Friday, April 5, near the Ducktown Road intersection, officials said.

Police said the driver will be OK.

That section of Mount Pisgah Road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time, according to police.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/04/05/police-driver-ok-after-crashing-into-pole-hellam-twp/3375331002/