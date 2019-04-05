Buy Photo Martin Library Director Mina Edmondson introduces a concept draft of upgrades to Martin during a press conference at the library Friday, April 5, 2019. York County Libraries announced expansion plans for Martin, Kreutz Creek and Kaltreider-Benfer libraries during the event. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

For more than 40 years, a FEMA trailer has housed Kreutz Creek Library in Hellam Township. That would all change if donors come through with the $10 million York County Libraries officials say the network needs for upgrades to three facilities, including Kreutz.

Plans unveiled on Friday, April 5 showed designs for the Hellam Township building to become the improved Kreutz Creek Library.

Planned upgrades to Martin and Kaltreider-Benfer libraries were also announced as the library system launched its capital campaign program to fund the renovations.

The capital campaign seeks to raise $10 million — half from grants and half from donations, by the end of June, said York County Libraries President Robert F. Lambert. The project received a $1 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant in September. The library system sought $4 million in state grant funding in its application, according to state records.

Kreutz Creek: Hellam Township officials plan to create a new building, and offered to donate the would-be vacated one to the library, officials said.

With the new space, Kreutz Creek can expand on its children's area, said director Susan Nenstiel.

Buy Photo A crowd attends a press conference at the Martin Library Friday, April 5, 2019. York County Libraries announced expansion plans for Martin, Kreutz Creek and Kaltreider-Benfer libraries during the event. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Although it's one of the smaller libraries in the county system by physical size, it's one of the most vibrant and frequented — especially in terms of children's programming, said York County Libraries director of youth services Paula Gilbert.

More than 630 children and teens participated in the most recent Kreutz Creek summer reading program, Nenstiel said.

For lack of a building, Kretuz Creek often hosts programs in outdoor garden space and other facilities. The expanded space will give Kreutz Creek a chance to hold events in a space that "has the library flavor," she said.

Outdoor garden space will continue to be used as a learning lab, she said.

Martin Library: A major improvement planned for Martin Library, located in York City, is an upgraded teen space, said director Mina Edmondson. The teen space is in the lower level, but based on project plans would move to the second floor. Some of the adult section on the second floor would be moved to the lower level.

Buy Photo York County Libraries Director of Marketing Lora-Lynn Kahler places a concept draft of upgrades to Martin Library during a press conference there Friday, April 5, 2019. York County Libraries announced expansion plans for Martin, Kreutz Creek and Kaltreider-Benfer libraries during the event. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The upgraded space would focus on technology, including green screens available for public use, allowing teens to become content creators, Edmonson said.

Other planned improvements include enhancing some of the family space.

Kaltreider-Benfer: Just walking distance from the Red Lion Area Senior High School, the Kaltreider-Benfer Library is a frequent after school destination for local teens, said director Don Dellinger III. Under the planned renovations, the teen center would get a face-lift to make it a more inviting place for the young residents, he said.

Plans also include doubling the children's space and making it more engaging area for families, he said. There will also be new study areas and gathering spaces around the library.

