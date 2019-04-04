A Springfield Township bridge will be closed for a month while crews begin repairs Monday, April 8, according to PennDOT.

The state Department of Transportation said in a news release on Thursday that starting 7 a.m. Monday, a section of Larue Road between Route 616 and West Springfield Road will be closed.

The bridge, which crosses the south branch of Codorus Creek, will be closed so crews can repair the concrete parapet walls on it, the release states.

Drivers can follow a detour on Route 616, Route 216, and Yellow Church Road, according to PennDOT.

